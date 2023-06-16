JEE Advanced 2023 Result Date: IIT Guwahati Result To Be Released Soon At jeeadv.ac.in- Steps To Check Scores Here

JEE Advanced 2023: The Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Advanced 2023 Result will be released on Sunday. The results will be posted on the official website of the Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Guwahati, jeeadv.ac.in. To access the JEE Advanced Scorecard 2023, candidates who took the exam would need to provide their application number and birthdate. According to the schedule, the scorecard link will be made available at 10 am on June 18 when IIT Guwahati releases the JEE Advanced results.

The JEE Advanced exam recorded 95% attendance this year. 180,226 people registered to take the test. After taking into account the scores from both Paper 1 and Paper 2, the JEE Advanced result is created. Ranks are assigned to candidates based on their JEE Advanced scores. There are a total of 360 marks on the exam.

JEE Advanced 2023: Steps to check scores here

Visit the official site of JEE Advanced at jeeadv.ac.in.

Click on JEE Advanced 2023 Result link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

JEE Advanced 2023: Marking Scheme

Maximum Aggregate Marks: 360 (180 in each of the two papers)

Maximum Physics Marks: 120 (60 in each of Papers 1 and 2)

Maximum Chemistry Marks:120 (60 in each of Papers 1 and 2)

Maximum Mathematics Marks: 120 (60 for each of the two papers)

The JEE advanced 2023 examination was conducted on June 4, 2023 in two shifts- Paper I from 9 am to 12 noon and Paper 2 from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. The response sheet was available on June 9, 2023 on the website. The answer key was released on June 11, 2023 and the last date to raise objections was till June 12, 2023.