JEE Advanced 2025: Final Answer Key, Result To Be Released On THIS Date At jeeadv.ac.in - Check Details Here

JEE Advanced 2025: The result of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2025, conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur, is expected to be announced on June 2, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam can view their results on the official website — jeeadv.ac.in. It is recommended that candidates regularly check the site for the latest updates regarding the result.

IIT Kanpur conducted the JEE Advanced 2025 exam on Sunday, May 18, with two separate sessions — Paper 1 ran from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM, while Paper 2 was held between 2:30 PM and 5:30 PM. Using the provisional answer key, candidates can estimate their potential scores and refer to the expected JEE Main 2025 marks vs rank analysis to gauge where they might stand in the rankings. This can give students a clearer picture of their chances in the admission process before the official results are declared.

JEE Advanced 2025: Steps to download result here

Step 1: Go to the official JEE Advanced website – jeeadv.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says “JEE Advanced 2025 Result.”

Step 3: Enter your user ID and password on the login screen.

Step 4: Once logged in, your scorecard will be displayed.

Step 5: Download and print a copy of the scorecard for use during the counselling process.

In addition, the final answer key for JEE Advanced 2025 will be released alongside the results. Previously, the response sheet was published on May 22, and the provisional answer key was made available on May 26. The JEE Advanced is conducted for admission into India’s premier IITs and is regarded as one of the most challenging engineering entrance exams in the country. Only candidates who rank among the top 2.5 lakh in the JEE Main exam are eligible to appear for it. The exam features in-depth and analytical questions in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics, designed to assess students' problem-solving skills and conceptual understanding.