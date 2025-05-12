JEE Advanced 2025 Hall Tickets Released At jeeadv.ac.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

JEE Advanced Hall Tickets 2025: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur released the JEE Advanced 2025 admit cards on May 12 at 10 AM. Registered candidates can download their hall tickets by logging in with their application number and password at the official website — jeeadv.ac.in. The admit card contains key information including the candidate's name, roll number, photograph, signature, date of birth, category, and correspondence address. It is compulsory to carry the admit card to the examination centre on the day of the exam.

JEE Advanced 2025 will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. The exam comprises two mandatory papers — Paper 1 and Paper 2 — each lasting three hours. Both papers will include three sections: Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics.

JEE Advanced Hall Tickets 2025: Here's how to download

Go to the official website: jeeadv.ac.in. Click on the “Download Admit Card” link available on the homepage. Enter your registration number, date of birth, and registered mobile number or email ID. Click the “Submit” button. Your admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates are advised to thoroughly check all the information on their admit cards and report any discrepancies to the authorities without delay. JEE Advanced serves as the main entrance exam for undergraduate admissions to IITs, offering Bachelor's, Integrated Master's, and Dual Degree programs in disciplines such as Engineering, Sciences, and Architecture.