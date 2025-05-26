JEE Advanced 2025 Provisional Answer Key Released At jeeadv.ac.in, Objection Window Closes On May 26- Check Direct Link Here

JEE Advanced 2025 Provisional Answer Key: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has officially released the provisional answer key for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) advanced 2025. All the candidates who have appeared for the JEE Advance examination this year can check the answer key from the official website, i.e. jeeadv.ac.in. Question papers and candidate’s responses are also released on the official website.

JEE Advanced examination took place on 18th May, 2025 in two shifts, first from 9 AM to 12 PM and second shift from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM, which was conducted by IIT Kanpur. The answer key is released for both the papers. Additionally, students will require their registration number along with their date of birth to access the answer key.

JEE Advanced Answer Key 2025: Steps To Download the Answer Key

Step 1: Go to the official website- jeeadv.ac.in

Step 2: You will see the link of ‘Provisional Answer Keys of JEE (Advanced) 2025’ on the home page, paper wise.

Step 3: Click on the link and the Answer key pdf will be opened on the screen.

Step 4: Check all the answers and download the PDF for future use.

And click on ‘Candidates responses’ to check your response by entering the details.

JEE Advance 2025: Objection Window

If someone is not satisfied with the provisional answer key, they can raise the objection through the official portal by 27th May, 2025, Tuesday. Candidates will have to provide valid proofs and justifications for their claims and experts will review all the objections and then final answer key will be released on 2nd June, 2025. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.