JEE Advanced 2025 Registration Begins For Foreign Nationals, OCI, PIO Candidates At jeeadv.ac.in- Check Steps To Apply

JEE Advanced 2025 Registration: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has officially begun the direct registration process for foreign nationals, including Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) and Persons of Indian Origin (PIO). All the candidates who are interested in taking admission in the undergraduate programmes at the IITs and lie under the foreign category can complete their registration from the official website, i.e. jeeadv.ac.in.

All the candidates are advised to check the eligibility criteria, important dates and keep their required documents ready before applying on the official website.

JEE Advanced 2025 Registration: How to Apply for JEE Advanced

Step 1- Go to the official website- jeeadv.nic.in.

Step 2- You will see the link of “Online Direct Registration for Foreign National Candidates and OCI/PIO (F) Candidates” on the home page. Click on it.

Step 3- A new page will be opened on your screen. Enter all the required details in the form.

Step 4- Submit the details and pay the required application fees.

Step 5- Check your details properly and submit your application form for the JEE Advanced 2025.

Steps 6- Download the copy of your application form for the future reference.

JEE Advanced 2025 Registration: Important Dates

The registration for OCI/PIO (F) and Foreign candidates starts today. I.e 7th April, 2025, Monday. Online registration for candidates who have qualified the JEE Mains will start on 23th April, 2025, Wednesday. Online registration for all the candidates will close on 2nd May, 2025. And Last day for the payment of fee for all the candidates who have successfully uploaded their documents is 5th May, 2025.

JEE Advanced 2025 Registration: Who are Foreign Nationals?

Candidates who are not the citizens of India by birth or through naturalization are considered as foreign nationals. These Candidates can apply for 10% seats of the total seats in each course. Candidates should note that no seats are reserved for the Foreign Nationals which are reserved for the Indian students such caste groups and economically weaker section and no special seats are reserved for female foreign nationals as well.