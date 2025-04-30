JEE Advanced 2025 Registration Closing Soon At jeeadv.ac.in- Check Steps To Apply, Other Details Here

JEE Advanced 2025: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) will close the registration for the JEE Advanced 2025 application forms in two days, i.e. 2nd May, 2025. All the candidates who are eligible must fill their application forms through the official website, i.e. jeeadv.ac.in.

JEE advanced registration began on 23rd April, 2025. And the last date to submit the application fee for the registered candidates is 5th May, 2025. JEE Advanced is conducted to take admission into the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Institutes, which is conducted after the JEE Mains and students who clear the mains exam are only eligible for the advance examination.

JEE Advanced 2025: Steps To Apply

Step 1- Go to the official JEE website- jeeadv.ac.in.

Step 2- On the homepage, you will see the link of ‘JEE Advanced 2025 Registration’, click on it.

Step 3- A new page will be opened to login.

Step 4- Enter the required details like your roll number and password and submit it.

Step 5- Then fill the form by entering your academic and contact details correctly.

Step 6- Upload the required documents like your photograph, signature and certificates according to the given instructions.

Step 7- Make the required payment to complete the registration.

Step 8- Check all the details and submit the details.

JEE Advanced 2025: Eligibility Criteria

To be able to sit for the JEE Advanced examination 2025, students must have completed their 12th or equivalent examination with minimum 75 percent marks of five subjects aggregate. And candidates must have the rank above 2,50,000 in JEE Mains and to be eligible for the JEE advance, candidates must be born on and after 1st October, 2000. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official websites for all important updates.