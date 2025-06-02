JEE Advanced 2025 Result OUT At jeeadv.ac.in- Check Toppers’ List Here

JEE Advanced Result 2025: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has officially declared the JEE Advanced 2025 results today, June 2, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced can now check and download their results from the official website, i,e. jeeadv.ac.in. Alongside the results, the final answer key has also been released. To check their scorecards, candidates should visit the official portal and click on the result link available on the homepage. After logging in with the required credentials, the result will be displayed on the screen. It is recommended that candidates thoroughly verify the information and save or print a copy for future reference. The JEE Advanced 2025 exam took place on May 18, with Paper 1 and Paper 2 held in two separate shifts.

This year, a total of 1,87,223 candidates registered for JEE Advanced 2025. Rajit Gupta from the IIT Delhi zone has secured the top position in the Common Rank List (CRL) with an impressive score of 332 out of 360 marks. Devdutta Majhi from the IIT Kharagpur zone is the highest-ranked female candidate, securing CRL 16 with a score of 312 out of 360 marks.

JEE Advanced 2025: Toppers’ List in CRL (Common Rank List)

Rajit Gupta: 332 marks

Saksham Jindal: 332 marks

Majid Mujahid Husain: 330 marks

Parth Mandar Vartak: 327 marks

Ujjwal Kesari: 324 marks

Akshat Kumar Chaurasia: 321 marks

Sahil Mukesh Deo: 321 marks

Devesh Pankaj Bhaiya: 319 marks

Arnav Singh: 319 marks

Vadlamudi Lokesh: 317 marks

Candidates who have cleared JEE Advanced 2025 are now eligible to participate in the JoSAA 2025 counselling process for admission to top engineering institutes, including IITs, NITs, IIITs, and other Government-Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs). The registration and choice-filling for academic programmes through JoSAA will commence on June 3, 2025. Applicants are encouraged to regularly check the official JoSAA website for the latest updates, detailed guidelines, and the full counselling schedule. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.