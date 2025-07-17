JEE Advanced 2025 Scorecard Released At jeeadv.ac.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

JEE Advanced 2025 Scorecard: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has released the JEE Advanced 2025 scorecards today, July 17, 2025. Candidates who took the exam can now visit the official website, jeeadv.ac.in, and log in using their registration number and date of birth to check and download their scorecards. These scorecards include marks for each subject, total marks out of 360, qualifying status, and category details.

This year, Rajit Gupta from the IIT Delhi zone topped the exam by securing All India Rank (AIR) 1 with a remarkable score of 332 out of 360. The highest-ranking female candidate was Devdutta Majhi, who also scored exceptionally well. The JEE Advanced 2025 results were announced on June 2, 2025, at 10:00 PM. Only those candidates who cleared the JEE Main 2025 exam were eligible to appear for the Advanced stage. This exam is the key gateway for securing admission into undergraduate engineering courses at the 23 IITs located across the country.

JEE Advanced 2025 Scorecard: Here's how to download

Step 1: Go to the official website — jeeadv.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that says “JEE Advanced 2025 Scorecard.”

Step 3: Enter your registration number and date of birth in the given fields.

Step 4: Submit the information to access your scorecard.

Step 5: Download and keep a copy for future use.

Candidates who have cleared JEE Advanced 2025 will now move on to the JoSAA (Joint Seat Allocation Authority) counselling process. This counselling is responsible for allotting seats in IITs, NITs, IIITs, and other Government-Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs). It’s a crucial step for students aiming to join India’s top engineering colleges.