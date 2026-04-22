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NewsEducationJEE Advanced 2026: Registration to begin April 23; check steps to apply, eligibility, fee, exam pattern here
JEE ADVANCED 2026

JEE Advanced 2026: Registration to begin April 23; check steps to apply, eligibility, fee, exam pattern here

JEE Advanced 2026: To apply for JEE Advanced 2026, candidates can start filling out the form from April 23, 2026.  JEE Advanced 2026 registration last date is May 2, 2026, while the last date for fee payment is May 4, 2026. 

Written By Simran Akhouri|Last Updated: Apr 22, 2026, 11:00 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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JEE Advanced 2026: Registration to begin April 23; check steps to apply, eligibility, fee, exam pattern here

JEE Advanced 2026: The registration process for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2026 is set to commence on April 23, opening the application window for candidates seeking admission to the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). 

Eligible candidates will be able to complete the registration process online through the official website within the stipulated timeline.

Also Read: JEE Main Topper 2026

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JEE Advanced 2026: Important dates

As per official schedules, the JEE Advanced registration 2026 will start from April 23, 2026.  JEE Advanced 2026 registration last date is May 2, 2026, while the last date for fee payment is May 4, 2026. The examination is scheduled to be conducted on May 17, 2026. 

Eligibility Criteria

To apply for JEE Advanced 2026, candidates must be among the top 2.5 lakh rank holders in JEE Main 2026. In addition, they need to meet other criteria related to age, number of attempts, and qualifying examination.

Candidates should also have passed Class 12 in recent years (2025 or 2026) and must not have been admitted to an IIT previously. 

Exam Pattern

JEE Advanced 2026 will consist of two compulsory papers — Paper 1 and Paper 2, both conducted in a computer-based format. Each paper will include questions from Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics.

The exam will test analytical and problem-solving abilities, with a mix of multiple-choice and numerical-type questions.

How to Apply for JEE Advanced 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to complete the application process:

Visit the official website (jeeadv.ac.in)

Log in using JEE Main 2026 credentials

Fill in personal and academic details

Select preferred exam cities

Upload required documents

Pay the application fee and submit the form

The entire process is conducted online, and candidates are advised to verify all details before final submission.

JEE Advanced fee

The JEE Advanced 2026 application fee varies based on category and exam centre location.

For India Centres

Female candidates (all categories): ₹1600

SC / ST / PwD candidates: ₹1600

All other candidates (General / OBC-NCL): ₹3200 

For OCI/PIO (Indian) Candidates

Female / PwD: ₹1600

General: ₹3200 

JEE Advanced 2026 Fees (Outside India)

Indian Nationals (centres abroad): USD 200

Foreign Nationals (SAARC countries): USD 200

Foreign Nationals (Non-SAARC countries): USD 300 

The fee must be paid online through net banking, debit/credit card. The application form is considered complete only after fee payment. 

 

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