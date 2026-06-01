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NewsEducationJEE Advanced 2026 results out: Shubham Kumar secures AIR 1; Arohi Deshpande emerges Female Topper
JEE ADVANCED 2026 RESULT OUT

JEE Advanced 2026 results out: Shubham Kumar secures AIR 1; Arohi Deshpande emerges Female Topper

The JEE Advanced 2026 result has been declared, with Shubham Kumar from the IIT Delhi zone securing All India Rank (AIR) 1.

Written By Samta Pahuja|Last Updated: Jun 01, 2026, 09:58 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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JEE Advanced 2026 results out: Shubham Kumar secures AIR 1; Arohi Deshpande emerges Female TopperJEE Advanced 2026 result out

The JEE Advanced 2026 result has been declared, with Shubham Kumar from the IIT Delhi zone securing All India Rank (AIR) 1. Arohi Deshpande has emerged as the female topper this year.

(This is a developing story.)

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