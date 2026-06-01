NewsEducationJEE Advanced 2026 results out: Shubham Kumar secures AIR 1; Arohi Deshpande emerges Female Topper
JEE Advanced 2026 results out: Shubham Kumar secures AIR 1; Arohi Deshpande emerges Female Topper
The JEE Advanced 2026 result has been declared, with Shubham Kumar from the IIT Delhi zone securing All India Rank (AIR) 1.
Trending Photos
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Advertisement
Live Tv
Advertisement