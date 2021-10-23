हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
JEE Advanced AAT 2021

JEE Advanced AAT 2021: Result declared on jeeadv.ac.in, check steps to download scorecard

The cut-off marks for AAT exam will also be released by the Joint Implementation Committee of JEE Advanced 2021. 

Representational image

New Delhi: Joint Entrance Examination Advanced Architecture Aptitude Test (JEE Advanced AAT) 2021 result has been declared. Candidates who appeared for the AAT exam can download their scorecards through the official site of JEE Advanced on jeeadv.ac.in. 

The cut-off marks will also be released by the Joint Implementation Committee of JEE Advanced 2021 along with the JEE AAT 2021 result. 

JEE Advanced AAT result 2021: How to download scorecard

1. Visit the official website of JEE Advanced on jeeadv.ac.in.

2. On the homepage, click on JEE Advanced Result 2021 for AAT

3. Enter the required credentials

4. The AAT result will appear on the screen

5. Check your result and download the scorecard

6. Take a printout for future reference 

Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur held the AAT exam on October 18, 2021. JEE Advanced AAT is conducted for admission to undergraduate architecture courses (BArch courses) in Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) at Bhubaneswar, Kharagpur and Roorkee. 

Candidates should note that those who score marks above the cut-off will be declared pass in AAT. There will be no separate ranking nor separate cut-off for students of any category in the AAT. 

The candidates who qualify JEE Advanced AAT 2021 will be eligible for the JoSAA counselling process. The registrations for JoSAA counselling will continue till 25 October.

