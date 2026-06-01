JEE Advanced AAT 2026: Registration begins today at jeeadv.ac.in; exam on June 4

JoSAA Counselling 2026: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has commenced the registration process for the Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2026 today, June 1.

Candidates who have successfully qualified JEE Advanced 2026 and wish to seek admission to Bachelor of Architecture (B.Arch) programmes offered by select IITs can apply

through the official website, jeeadv.ac.in. The registration window will remain open until 5 PM on June 2.

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The AAT is a mandatory examination for candidates aspiring to pursue B.Arch programmes at IITs. However, appearing in AAT alone does not guarantee admission.

Candidates must first qualify JEE Advanced 2026 and subsequently clear the aptitude test to become eligible for architecture admissions through the JoSAA counselling process.

AAT 2026 registration dates

According to the official schedule released by IIT Roorkee, online registration for AAT 2026 will be conducted from:

Registration Starts: June 1, 2026 (10:00 AM)

Registration Ends: June 2, 2026 (5:00 PM)

AAT Examination: June 4, 2026

AAT Result Declaration: June 7, 2026

How to apply for AAT 2026

Candidates can complete the registration process by following these steps:

Visit the official website, jeeadv.ac.in.

Log in to the candidate portal using JEE Advanced 2026 credentials.

Click on the AAT 2026 registration link.

Verify personal and academic details.

Submit the application form.

Download the confirmation page for future reference.

Who can apply?

Only candidates who have qualified JEE Advanced 2026 are eligible to register for the Architecture Aptitude Test.

Those who did not qualify JEE Advanced cannot appear for AAT.

AAT 2026 exam details

The Architecture Aptitude Test will be conducted on June 4 from 9 AM to 12 Noon. Candidates are advised to report to the examination centre well before the reporting time specified by the authorities.

The test evaluates candidates on various aspects relevant to architecture education, including:

Architectural awareness

Drawing and observation skills

Spatial reasoning

Imagination and creativity

Aesthetic sensitivity

IITs Offering B.Arch programmes through AAT

Candidates who qualify AAT and secure the required JEE Advanced rank can seek admission to B.Arch programmes offered by:

IIT Roorkee

IIT Kharagpur

IIT (BHU) Varanasi

No separate rank list for AAT

The authorities do not prepare a separate merit list for AAT. Candidates are simply declared "Pass" or "Fail" based on the prescribed cut-off. Final seat allotment is conducted through JoSAA based on the candidate's JEE Advanced rank and AAT qualification status.

JoSAA counselling to begin from tomorrow

With the declaration of JEE Advanced 2026 results, the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counselling process is also set to commence shortly. Qualified candidates are advised to complete AAT registration within the stipulated deadline and participate in JoSAA counselling for admission to IITs and other participating institutes.