JEE Advanced AAT Result 2025 DECLARED At jeeadv.ac.in- Check Direct Link, Other Details Here

JEE Advanced AAT Result 2025: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has officially declared the result for Joint Entrance Examination Advanced Architecture Aptitude Test (JEE AAT) 2025 today, i.e. 8th June, 2025, Sunday. All the candidates who have appeared for the examination can now check their result through the official website, i.e. jeeadv.ac.in.

Candidates will have to enter their registration number along with their date of birth and mobile number to access their result. The AAT examination took place on 5th June, 2025 in a single shift from 9 AM to 12 noon. All the candidates who clear AAT examination will be eligible to take admission into the BArch programmes that is offered by IITs.

JEE Advanced AAT Result 2025: Steps to Check the Result

Step 1: Go to the official website- jeeadv.ac.in.

Step 2: You will see the link of ‘JEE Advanced AAT Results 2025’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A news page will be opened on your screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required details of yours like registration number, date of birth and mobile number correctly and then submit it.

Step 5: After submission your AAT result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check your scores and download the page.

Step 7: Print out your scorecard for future reference.

To be eligible for admission to the BArch programme, candidates must secure at least 75 per cent marks in their 12th class examination. And candidates from SC, ST and PwD must have secured at least 65 per cent marks in the 12th class. Additionally, all the candidates must have passed the Class 12 or an equivalent examination with at least five subjects and should rank among the top 20% of successful candidates in their respective boards. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.