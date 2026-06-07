JEE Advanced AAT result 2026 out at jeeadv.ac.in; Check qualifying status here

JEE Advanced AAT Result 2026: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has announced the results of the Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2026 at jeeadv.ac.in.

Candidates who have appeared for the examination can now check their qualifying status through the official JEE Advanced website. The test is conducted for admission to Bachelor of Architecture (BArch) programmes offered by select IITs.

Candidates who have appeared for the JEE Advanced AAT exam 2026 can now access their results by logging in through the official portal using the required credentials.

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Unlike JEE Advanced, the AAT result does not provide ranks or marks and only indicates whether a candidate has qualified the examination.

Direct Link to Check JEE Advanced AAT Result 2026

Candidates can check their qualifying status through the official website:

Official Website: jeeadv.ac.in

IIT Roorkee conducted the AAT examination on June 4, 2026, for JEE Advanced-qualified candidates seeking admission to BArch programmes at participating IITs.

How to check JEE Advanced AAT result 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to access their result:

Visit the official website at jeeadv.ac.in.

Click on the "AAT 2026 Result" link on the homepage.

Enter the required login credentials.

Submit the details.

View the qualifying status displayed on the screen.

Download and save the result for future reference.

No Ranks Will Be Awarded

Candidates must know that the Architecture Aptitude Test is qualifying in nature. As per the admission process, no ranks are assigned based on AAT performance.

Candidates will only receive a "Pass" or qualifying status. Admission to BArch programmes will be determined using the candidate's JEE Advanced rank along with a valid AAT qualification.

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IITs offering BArch admissions through AAT

Candidates who qualify the AAT become eligible for BArch admissions at the following institutes:

IIT Kharagpur

IIT Roorkee

IIT (BHU) Varanasi

However, securing a pass status in AAT alone does not guarantee admission. Seat allocation will take place through the JoSAA counselling process based on JEE Advanced rank, category, preferences, and seat availability.

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has already started the registration and choice-filling process for 2026 admissions.

Qualified candidates interested in BArch programmes can participate in the counselling process and fill their preferred institute and course choices.