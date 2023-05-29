JEE Advanced Admit Card 2023 To Be Released Today At jeeadv.ac.in- Steps To Download Here

JEE Advanced Admit Card 2023: The direct link to download JEE advanced admit card 2023 will be activated at jeeadv.ac.in. No applicant will be allowed to enter the examination hall unless they have a JEE Advanced admit card 2023 and a valid ID. The JEE Advanced 2023 admit card download link may be obtained by entering your application number, mobile number, and date of birth. Candidates are advised that if they forget their application number for getting the JEE advanced admit card 2023, they can retrieve it from the official JEE advanced website.

Candidates should double-check all of the information on their JEE Advanced admit card 2023. If the hall ticket contains a problem, the candidate should contact the chairman of the related zonal coordinating IIT.

JEE Advanced 2023: Here's how to download the admit card

Visit the JEE Advanced official website - jeeadv.ac.in.

Click on the link “JEE Advanced hall ticket”.

Login using the application number, date of birth and mobile number.

Once successfully logged in, the admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the details mentioned on it and take a printout of the same.

The hall tickets for the JEE Advanced 2023 exam, which is expected to take place on June 4, will be made available.Paper I will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., and Paper II will be held from 2.30 p.m. to 5.30 p.m.