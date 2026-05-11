JEE Advanced admit card 2026 out at jeeadv.ac.in; Direct link to download hall ticket here

JEE Advanced admit card 2026: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has released the JEE Advanced 2026 admit card today, May 11 at 10 AM. Candidates who have successfully registered for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced can now download their JEE advanced hall ticket from the official website jeeadv.ac.in.

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The JEE Advanced admit card is a mandatory document for appearing in the JEE Advanced 2026 exam. Candidates must know that without JEE Advanced hall ticket along with a valid photo ID proof, no entry will be given to the examination hall.

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JEE Advanced 2026 admit card link

Candidates appearing for the JEE Advanced exam 2026, will be able to access the admit card by logging into the candidate portal using the following details given below. JEE Advanced 2026 admit card link has been activated on the official website.

Registration number Date of birth Registered mobile number/email ID

The admit card download window will remain open till May 17, 2026, up to 2:30 PM.

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JEE Advanced 2026 admit card download

As the JEE Advanced hall ticket 2026 has been released, candidates can download the admit card by following the steps given below:

Step 1:Visit the official website — JEE Advanced Official Website

Step 2: Click on the “JEE Advanced 2026 Admit Card” link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter registration number, date of birth, and mobile number/email ID.

Step 4:Submit the login credentials.

Step 5: The admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a printout for future reference.

Details mentioned on the JEE Advanced admit card

The JEE Advanced 2026 admit card will contain the following details mentioned below. Candidates are advised to check after downloading the JEE Advanced hall ticket.

Candidate’s name Roll number Photograph and signature Exam date and timing Examination centre address Exam day guidelines and instructions

Candidates are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned on the admit card. In case of discrepancies, they should immediately contact the exam authorities.

JEE Advanced 2026 exam date

The JEE Advanced 2026 examination will be held on Sunday, May 17, in two papers:

Paper 1: 9 AM to 12 PM

Paper 2: 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM

Candidates are required to appear for both papers.

Important Instructions for Candidates

Students are advised to:

Reach the examination centre well before reporting time Avoid carrying prohibited electronic items Read all instructions mentioned on the admit card carefully Keep multiple printouts of the hall ticket for safety

The admit card will also be required during the counselling and admission processes after the examination.