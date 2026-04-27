JEE Advanced admit card 2026 out soon at jeeadv.ac.in, check steps to download

JEE Advanced admit card 2026: The JEE Advanced admit card 2026 is expected to be released shortly on the official website - jeeadv.ac.in. Candidates who have successfully registered for the exam will be able to download their JEE Advanced hall ticket 2026 online once the link is activated. Students must know that the JEE Advanced admit card 2026 will be available in online mode only.

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The JEE Advanced admit card is the most important document that needs to be carried to the examination hall, without which entry will not be given to the students. This year, the JEE Advanced exam is being conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology Roorke.

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JEE Advanced admit card release date

As per official updates and reports, the admit card is likely to be released on May 11, 2026. Candidates will be able to download it until the day of the exam.

The JEE Advanced 2026 exam is scheduled to be held on May 17, 2026, in an online computer-based test (CBT mode). The exams will be conducted in two shifts in which:

Paper 1: 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Paper 2: 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM

Where to download JEE Advanced admit card?

Candidates can download their admit card from the official website by using their login details

jeeadv.ac.in

Also Read: ICSE Result 2026

How to download JEE Advanced admit card 2026

Follow these steps to download your hall ticket:

Visit the official website jeeadv.ac.in Click on the “Admit Card” link Enter your registration number and date of birth Log in to access the admit card Download and take a printout Candidates are advised to keep multiple print copies for exam day.

Details mentioned on JEE Advanced admit card

The admit card will include important information such as:

Candidate’s name and roll number Photograph and signature Exam date and timing Test centre address Important instructions

Students must carefully verify all details on the admit card. However, if there is any discrepancies, candidates must report to the authorities immediately.

Important Exam Day Instructions

Carry a printed admit card along with a valid photo ID

Reach the exam centre well before reporting time

Follow all instructions mentioned on the hall ticket

Entry without an admit card will not be permitted