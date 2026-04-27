JEE Advanced admit card 2026 out soon at jeeadv.ac.in, check steps to download
JEE Advanced admit card 2026: The JEE Advanced admit card 2026 is expected is likely to be released shortly on the official website - jeeadv.ac.in. Students are advised to keep their login credentials ready.
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JEE Advanced admit card 2026: The JEE Advanced admit card 2026 is expected to be released shortly on the official website - jeeadv.ac.in. Candidates who have successfully registered for the exam will be able to download their JEE Advanced hall ticket 2026 online once the link is activated. Students must know that the JEE Advanced admit card 2026 will be available in online mode only.
Also Read: CBSE Class 12 result
The JEE Advanced admit card is the most important document that needs to be carried to the examination hall, without which entry will not be given to the students. This year, the JEE Advanced exam is being conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology Roorke.
JEE Advanced admit card release date
As per official updates and reports, the admit card is likely to be released on May 11, 2026. Candidates will be able to download it until the day of the exam.
The JEE Advanced 2026 exam is scheduled to be held on May 17, 2026, in an online computer-based test (CBT mode). The exams will be conducted in two shifts in which:
Paper 1: 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM
Paper 2: 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM
Where to download JEE Advanced admit card?
Candidates can download their admit card from the official website by using their login details
jeeadv.ac.in
Also Read: ICSE Result 2026
How to download JEE Advanced admit card 2026
Follow these steps to download your hall ticket:
- Visit the official website jeeadv.ac.in
- Click on the “Admit Card” link
- Enter your registration number and date of birth
- Log in to access the admit card
- Download and take a printout
- Candidates are advised to keep multiple print copies for exam day.
Details mentioned on JEE Advanced admit card
The admit card will include important information such as:
- Candidate’s name and roll number
- Photograph and signature
- Exam date and timing
- Test centre address
- Important instructions
Students must carefully verify all details on the admit card. However, if there is any discrepancies, candidates must report to the authorities immediately.
Important Exam Day Instructions
Carry a printed admit card along with a valid photo ID
Reach the exam centre well before reporting time
Follow all instructions mentioned on the hall ticket
Entry without an admit card will not be permitted
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