JEE Advanced Registration 2025 Begins At jeeadv.ac.in- Check Eligibility, Steps To Apply Here

JEE Advanced Registration 2025: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has started the registration for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2025 today, April 23. Candidates can apply through the official website at jeeadv.ac.in. The last date to apply is May 2, and the last date to pay the exam fee is May 5.

IIT Kanpur will conduct the JEE Advanced 2025 exam on May 18. The admit card will be available on May 11. This year, the exam will be held in two shifts: the first from 9 a.m. to noon, and the second from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The provisional answer key will be released on May 26, and the results will be announced on June 2.

JEE Advanced Registration 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who pass JEE Main 2025 and rank in the top 2.5 lakh can register for JEE Advanced. A candidate can appear for JEE Advanced twice in consecutive years.

Candidates must have appeared for the class 12 exam or equivalent for the first time in 2024 or 2025 with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics as compulsory subjects. Those who appeared for the class 12 exam for the first time in 2023 or earlier are not eligible.

Aspirants must be born on or after October 1, 2000. Candidates in the SC, ST, and PWD categories get a five-year age relaxation, meaning they should be born on or after October 1, 1995.

JEE Advanced Registration 2025: Steps to apply here

Step 1: Visit the official website at jeeadv.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, find and click on the registration link when it's available.

Step 3: Enter the required details and complete your registration.

Step 4: After registering, fill out the JEE Advanced 2025 application form and pay the fee.

Step 5: Verify all the information and submit the form.

The application fees for JEE Advanced 2025 are as follows: Female candidates from all categories and SC, ST, and PwD candidates are required to pay Rs 1600. All other candidates need to pay Rs 3200.