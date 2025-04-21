JEE Advanced Registration 2025 Begins From April 23 At jeeadv.ac.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

JEE Advanced Registration 2025: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will start the registration for JEE Advanced 2025 on April 23 at 10 am for students who qualified in JEE Main. Eligible candidates can apply at jeeadv.ac.in. The registration will close on May 2 at 11:59 pm, and the last date to pay the application fee is May 5, also by 11.59 pm. IIT Kanpur will open the registration for the Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2025 on June 2, and the process will end on June 3. The AAT exam is scheduled for June 5, and the results will be declared on June 8.

Candidates can use the JEE Advanced 2025 mock test link to get an idea of the question types, marking scheme, and overall difficulty level of the exam. It also helps them improve time management and identify areas that need more focus. The JEE Main 2025 Session 2 results were announced on April 19, with 24 students achieving a perfect 100 percentile.

JEE Advanced Registration 2025: Important dates

JEE Advanced 2025 registration for JEE Main qualified candidates: April 23 to May 2

Last date to pay the application fee: May 5

Admit card download window: May 11 to May 18 (till 2:30 PM)

Scribe selection for PwD candidates or those with less than 40% disability facing writing difficulties: May 17

JEE Advanced 2025 exam date: May 18

Paper 1: 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Paper 2: 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM

Candidate response sheet availability: May 22

Provisional answer key release: May 26

Window to submit feedback/comments on provisional answer key: May 26 to May 27 (till 5:00 PM)

Final answer key and result announcement: June 2

JEE Advanced 2025: Here’s how to apply

Eligible candidates should go to the official website jeeadv.ac.in. Log in using your JEE Main 2025 roll number, password, and the security pin. Fill in your personal details and choose your preferred exam centres. Upload scanned copies of your photo, signature, and necessary documents. Pay the application fee to complete the process.

The JEE Advanced 2025 application fee for Indian nationals is Rs 1,600 for female candidates and those belonging to SC, ST, or PwD categories. For all other candidates, the fee is Rs 3,200.