JEE Advanced result 2026: JoSAA counselling, rank list and next steps explained

JEE Advanced result 2026: The wait for lakhs of engineering aspirants is nearly over as the JEE Advanced 2026 results are scheduled to be announced on June 1 by IIT Roorkee at jeeadv.ac.in.

While candidates are eagerly awaiting their scores and ranks, the declaration of results will also trigger the next phase of the admission process JoSAA counselling and seat allocation.

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Conducted by IIT Roorkee this year, JEE Advanced serves as the gateway to admission into the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). Those candidates who will qualify will move one step closer to securing a seat in their preferred engineering programme.

How candidates can access their JEE Advanced result 2026

The result link will be activated on the official JEE Advanced website at 10 AM on June 1. Candidates can log in using their registration number, date of birth and mobile number to view their scorecards.

The scorecard will include subject-wise marks, aggregate score, qualifying status and All India Rank (AIR). Candidates are advised to download and save a copy of the result for future admission procedures.

What will happen after the declaration of the result?

The declaration of JEE Advanced result 2026 is only the beginning of the admission process.

Qualified candidates will have to participate in the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counselling process, through which admissions to IITs, NITs, IIITs and other government-funded technical institutes are conducted.

Candidates will be required to register on the JoSAA portal, fill their choice of institutes and courses, lock preferences and participate in multiple rounds of seat allotment.

Students must know that the admission offer will be based on JEE Advanced rank, category, seat availability and candidate preferences.

Along with the results, IIT Roorkee is expected to publish the final answer key for both Paper 1 and Paper 2.

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The final key will incorporate changes made after reviewing objections submitted by candidates against the provisional answer key. Scores and ranks will be calculated using this revised answer key.

Architecture aspirants have another step ahead

Students aspiring to pursue Bachelor of Architecture (BArch) programmes at IITs will have to clear an additional examination, the Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT).

Registration for AAT is expected to commence shortly after the JEE Advanced results are announced. Only candidates who qualify JEE Advanced will be eligible to apply for the architecture entrance test.

Documents candidates should keep ready

With counselling expected to begin soon after the results, candidates are advised to arrange all necessary documents in advance. These include:

JEE Advanced scorecard

Class 10 and Class 12 mark sheets

Category certificate (if applicable)

PwD certificate (if applicable)

Government-issued photo identity proof

Passport-size photographs

IIT admissions expected to be highly competitive

Admission to top IIT branches such as Computer Science Engineering, Electrical Engineering and Mathematics & Computing remains highly competitive every year. Experts suggest that even small differences in rank can significantly influence seat allocation, making the counselling process as important as the entrance examination itself.

Candidates are therefore advised to carefully analyse previous years' closing ranks and make informed choices during JoSAA counselling.

As the result countdown enters its final hours, aspirants are advised to keep their login credentials handy and stay updated with official announcements regarding counselling and admission schedules.