JEE Advanced result 2026 out today at jeeadv.ac.in: Check when and where to download rank card

JEE Advanced result 2026: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee will announce the JEE Advanced 2026 results today, June 1, on the official website jeeadv.ac.in.

Candidates who have appeared for the prestigious engineering entrance examination will be able to download their scorecards and rank cards online once the result link is activated.

Along with the JEE Advanced result 2026, IIT Roorkee will also publish the final answer key for both Paper 1 and Paper 2.

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Also Read: JEE Advanced result 2026: JoSAA counselling, rank list and next steps explained

The final scores and ranks will be prepared based on this revised answer key after examining objections raised against the provisional key.

The result will determine candidates' eligibility for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and several other premier engineering institutions across the country.

JEE Advanced result date and time

According to the official schedule, IIT Roorkee is expected to release the JEE Advanced 2026 result at 10 AM today. Along with the scorecards, the institute will also publish the final answer key and Common Rank List (CRL).

Candidates are advised to keep their login credentials ready to avoid delays while accessing the result portal.

Where to check JEE Advanced 2026 result?

Students can check their results through the official website:

jeeadv.ac.in

The result link will be available on the homepage once activated by the examination authority.

How to download JEE Advanced 2026 rank card

Once the JEE Advanced result link is activated, candidates can follow these steps to access their rank cards:

Visit the official website — jeeadv.ac.in.

Click on the “JEE Advanced 2026 Result” link.

Enter the registration number, date of birth and registered mobile number.

Submit the login details.

View the scorecard and rank card displayed on the screen.

Download the PDF copy.

Save and print the document for counselling and admission purposes.

Details mentioned on the JEE Advanced rank card

The JEE Advanced 2026 rank card will include:

Candidate's name

Roll number

Registration number

Subject-wise marks in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics

Total marks obtained

Qualifying status

Common Rank List (CRL) rank

Category rank, where applicable

Candidates should carefully verify all information mentioned on the scorecard after downloading it.

What happens after the result?

Following the announcement of results, qualified candidates will become eligible to participate in the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counselling process.

Through JoSAA counselling, admissions will be offered to:

IITs

National Institutes of Technology (NITs)

Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs)

Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs)

Candidates seeking admission to BArch programmes at IITs will also be required to register for the Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) after qualifying JEE Advanced.

Documents required for Counselling

Students are advised to keep the following documents ready:

JEE Advanced 2026 scorecard

Class 10 and Class 12 mark sheets

Category certificate (if applicable)

PwD certificate (if applicable)

Government-issued photo ID

Passport-size photographs

These documents will be required during counselling, seat allotment and admission verification processes.