JEE Advanced Result, Answer Key 2025 Released At jeeadv.ac.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download IIT Result Here

JEE Advanced 2025: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has announced the JEE Advanced 2025 results on June 2, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2025 can now check and download their results from the official website, jeeadv.ac.in. Along with the results, IIT Kanpur has also released the final answer key for JEE Advanced 2025. To access and download their scorecards, candidates must visit the official website and click on the result link provided on the homepage. After logging in with their credentials, the result will appear on the screen. Candidates are advised to carefully review all details and save or print a copy of the scorecard for future use. The JEE Advanced 2025 exam was conducted on May 18 in two separate shifts — one for Paper 1 and another for Paper 2.

This year, a total of 1,87,223 candidates registered for JEE Advanced 2025. Candidates who qualify in the exam will be eligible to take part in the JoSAA counselling process for admissions to IITs. The registration for JoSAA counselling is set to begin on June 3, 2025. Earlier, the provisional answer key for JEE Advanced was released on May 25, and candidates were allowed to submit their objections until 5 PM on May 27.

Rajit Gupta from the IIT Delhi zone has secured the top position in the Common Rank List (CRL) with an impressive score of 332 out of 360 marks. Devdutta Majhi from the IIT Kharagpur zone is the highest-ranked female candidate, securing CRL 16 with a score of 312 out of 360 marks.

JEE Advanced 2025: Steps to download Result, Answer key here

Visit the official website at jeeadv.ac.in. On the homepage, click on the link for JEE Advanced Result 2025. Log in using your credentials and submit the details. Your JEE Advanced 2025 result will appear on the screen. Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates who have cleared JEE Advanced 2025 are now eligible to participate in the JoSAA 2025 counselling process for admission to top engineering institutes, including IITs, NITs, IIITs, and other Government-Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs).

The registration and choice-filling for academic programmes through JoSAA will commence on June 3, 2025. Applicants are encouraged to regularly check the official JoSAA website for the latest updates, detailed guidelines, and the full counselling schedule.