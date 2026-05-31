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NewsEducationJEE Advanced result out at jeeadv.ac.in: IIT Delhi's Shubham Kumar tops the exam
JEE ADVANCED 2026

JEE Advanced result out at jeeadv.ac.in: IIT Delhi's Shubham Kumar tops the exam

JEE Advanced result out: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has announced the JEE Advanced 2026 results on the official website, jeeadv.ac.in. 

Written By Simran Akhouri|Last Updated: Jun 01, 2026, 09:56 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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JEE Advanced result out at jeeadv.ac.in: IIT Delhi's Shubham Kumar tops the exam

JEE Advanced result out: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has declared the JEE Advanced 2026 results on the official website, jeeadv.ac.in. Candidates who have appeared for the JEE Advanced 2026 can now access their scorecards, qualifying status and All India Rank (AIR) online.

Also Read: JEE Advanced result 2026: JoSAA counselling, rank list and next steps explained

Alongside the JEE Advanced result 2026, IIT Roorkee has also published the JEE Advanced final answer key 2026 for the students. The final scores have been calculated based on this revised answer key after considering objections raised against the provisional key.

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Credentials required to check JEE Advanced result 2026

  • Registration number
  • Date of birth
  • Registered mobile number

Steps to download JEE Advanced 2026 scorecard

Candidates can follow the steps below to access their results:

  • Visit the official website — jeeadv.ac.in.
  • Click on the "JEE Advanced 2026 Result" link available on the homepage.
  • Enter your registration number, date of birth and registered mobile number.
  • Submit the details.
  • Your scorecard will appear on the screen.
  • Download and save the PDF for future reference.
  • Take a printout of the scorecard for counselling and admission purposes.

Also Read: 

Details mentioned on the scorecard

The JEE Advanced 2026 scorecard contains important information including:

  • Candidate's name
  • Roll number
  • Registration number
  • Subject-wise marks in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics
  • Aggregate marks
  • Qualifying status
  • Common Rank List (CRL) rank
  • Category rank (if applicable)

Candidates should carefully verify all details and immediately report any discrepancy to the examination authorities.

What if students are unable to access the result?

Due to heavy traffic on the website immediately after the result announcement, some candidates may experience slow loading times or temporary login issues.

Students are advised to:

  • Refresh the page after a few minutes.
  • Ensure they are entering the correct login credentials.
  • Use a stable internet connection.
  • Try accessing the website during non-peak hours if the portal remains slow.

Also Read: JEE Advanced result out at jeeadv.ac.in: IIT Delhi's Shubham Kumar tops the exam

JoSAA counselling process 2026

Qualified candidates can now participate in the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counselling process, which is expected to begin shortly.

Through JoSAA counselling, candidates will be able to apply for admissions to:

  • Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs)
  • National Institutes of Technology (NITs)
  • Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs)
  • Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs)

Candidates are advised to keep their scorecards, Class 10 and Class 12 certificates, category certificates (if applicable) and other admission-related documents ready for the counselling process.

 

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