JEE CSAB Counselling Main 2025: Special, Supernumerary Round Schedule Released- Check List Of Documents Required And Other Details Here
Any fees paid by candidates during JoSAA 2025 and/or CSAB 2025 special rounds will be adjusted against the CSAB 2025 Seat Acceptance and Security Fee (SSAF), details below.
Trending Photos
JEE CSAB Counselling 2025: The Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) has announced the counselling schedule for the special and supernumerary rounds for JEE Main 2025 admissions. These rounds are intended for candidates aiming to secure admission into BTech programmes at National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and other participating institutions based on their JEE Main scores.
The supernumerary round is exclusively for students from Union Territories such as Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Daman & Diu, and Dadra & Nagar Haveli, with admissions available at NIT Durgapur, NIT Calicut, and SVNIT Surat. Meanwhile, the special round is meant to fill any vacant seats remaining after the conclusion of the JoSAA 2025 counselling process within the NIT system.
JEE CSAB Counselling 2025: Supernumerary Round Schedule
|Event
|Date
|Registration, Choice Filling, and Online Verification of PwD Candidates
|Aug 24 to Aug 26, 2025
|Display of Seat Allotment Result – Supernumerary Round
|Aug 27, 2025
|Document Upload, SSAF Payment, and Online Verification of PwD Candidates
|Aug 27 to Aug 28, 2025
|Resolution of SSAF Payment Issues (for those who attempted payment before the deadline)
|Aug 29, 2025
|Physical Reporting at Allotted Institutes (for confirmed seats)
|Aug 27 to Aug 30, 2025
JEE CSAB Counselling 2025: Special Round Schedule
|Online Request for category restoration starts
|July 24, 2025
|Online Request for category restoration ends
|
July 25, 2025
|Last day to respond to queries regarding category
|
July 26, 2025
|Display of Vacancies after JoSAA Rounds
|
July 30, 2025
|Registration, Payment of Special Round Enrolment Fee (SREF), and Choice Filling starts
|July 30, 2025
|Display of Mock Seat Allocation based on choices filled
|
August 3, 2025
|Registration and payment of SREF ends
|
August 3, 2025
|Resolution of Payment Issues (for candidates who attempted payment before deadline)
|
August 4, 2025
|Choice Filling and Choice Locking ends (auto/system locking of last saved choices)
|August 7, 2025
|Data Reconciliation for eligible candidates
|
August 8, 2025
|Display of CSAB Special Round-I Seat Allotment Result
|August 9, 2025
JEE CSAB Counselling 2025: Who are eligible to apply?
- Only candidates meeting the following criteria will be eligible to participate in the CSAB 2025 supernumerary round:
- Must have been eligible for JoSAA 2025 or CSAB 2025 special rounds
- Must possess a state code of eligibility from the Union Territories of Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Daman & Diu, or Dadra & Nagar Haveli
- Must not have been allotted any seat in the final rounds of JoSAA or CSAB 2025
- Candidates who already hold a seat under DASA 2025 or have completed physical reporting (PI) in JoSAA or CSAB 2025 special rounds are not eligible.
- Only those who fulfill the above conditions will be allowed to register and submit their choices.
- Seat allotment will be done based on the Common Rank List (CRL) of JEE Main 2025.
- All applicants must upload their documents on the CSAB-2025 portal for online verification.
JEE CSAB Counselling 2025: Documents required
- Class 10 certificate/ Birth certificate
- Class 12 marksheet
- Caste Certificate (SC/ST/OBC-NCL/GEN-EWS)
- UDID Card and/or Disability Certificate (if applicable)
- Document proving State of Eligibility
- Medical Fitness Certificate
Candidates allotted seats in the supernumerary round are required to pay the Seat Acceptance and Security Fee (SSAF) online. This includes a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 5,000 charged by CSAB. The total payable amount is Rs 38,000 for General, GEN-EWS, and OBC-NCL candidates, while SC, ST, and PwD candidates need to pay Rs 18,000. If any fee has already been paid during the JoSAA or CSAB special rounds, it will be adjusted accordingly, and candidates will only need to pay the remaining balance.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Live Tv