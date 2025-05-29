JEE CSAB Counselling Main 2025: Special, Supernumerary Round Schedule Released- Check List Of Documents Required And Other Details Here

JEE CSAB Counselling 2025: The Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) has announced the counselling schedule for the special and supernumerary rounds for JEE Main 2025 admissions. These rounds are intended for candidates aiming to secure admission into BTech programmes at National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and other participating institutions based on their JEE Main scores.

The supernumerary round is exclusively for students from Union Territories such as Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Daman & Diu, and Dadra & Nagar Haveli, with admissions available at NIT Durgapur, NIT Calicut, and SVNIT Surat. Meanwhile, the special round is meant to fill any vacant seats remaining after the conclusion of the JoSAA 2025 counselling process within the NIT system.

JEE CSAB Counselling 2025: Supernumerary Round Schedule

Event Date Registration, Choice Filling, and Online Verification of PwD Candidates Aug 24 to Aug 26, 2025 Display of Seat Allotment Result – Supernumerary Round Aug 27, 2025 Document Upload, SSAF Payment, and Online Verification of PwD Candidates Aug 27 to Aug 28, 2025 Resolution of SSAF Payment Issues (for those who attempted payment before the deadline) Aug 29, 2025 Physical Reporting at Allotted Institutes (for confirmed seats) Aug 27 to Aug 30, 2025

JEE CSAB Counselling 2025: Special Round Schedule

Online Request for category restoration starts July 24, 2025 Online Request for category restoration ends July 25, 2025 Last day to respond to queries regarding category July 26, 2025 Display of Vacancies after JoSAA Rounds July 30, 2025 Registration, Payment of Special Round Enrolment Fee (SREF), and Choice Filling starts July 30, 2025 Display of Mock Seat Allocation based on choices filled August 3, 2025 Registration and payment of SREF ends August 3, 2025 Resolution of Payment Issues (for candidates who attempted payment before deadline) August 4, 2025 Choice Filling and Choice Locking ends (auto/system locking of last saved choices) August 7, 2025 Data Reconciliation for eligible candidates August 8, 2025 Display of CSAB Special Round-I Seat Allotment Result August 9, 2025

JEE CSAB Counselling 2025: Who are eligible to apply?

Only candidates meeting the following criteria will be eligible to participate in the CSAB 2025 supernumerary round: Must have been eligible for JoSAA 2025 or CSAB 2025 special rounds Must possess a state code of eligibility from the Union Territories of Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Daman & Diu, or Dadra & Nagar Haveli Must not have been allotted any seat in the final rounds of JoSAA or CSAB 2025 Candidates who already hold a seat under DASA 2025 or have completed physical reporting (PI) in JoSAA or CSAB 2025 special rounds are not eligible. Only those who fulfill the above conditions will be allowed to register and submit their choices. Seat allotment will be done based on the Common Rank List (CRL) of JEE Main 2025. All applicants must upload their documents on the CSAB-2025 portal for online verification.

JEE CSAB Counselling 2025: Documents required

Class 10 certificate/ Birth certificate Class 12 marksheet Caste Certificate (SC/ST/OBC-NCL/GEN-EWS) UDID Card and/or Disability Certificate (if applicable) Document proving State of Eligibility Medical Fitness Certificate

Candidates allotted seats in the supernumerary round are required to pay the Seat Acceptance and Security Fee (SSAF) online. This includes a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 5,000 charged by CSAB. The total payable amount is Rs 38,000 for General, GEN-EWS, and OBC-NCL candidates, while SC, ST, and PwD candidates need to pay Rs 18,000. If any fee has already been paid during the JoSAA or CSAB special rounds, it will be adjusted accordingly, and candidates will only need to pay the remaining balance.