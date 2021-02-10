JEE Main 2021 Admit Card 2021 to be released soon on jeemain.nta.nic.in - check latest updates

NEW DELHI: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 admit cards are likely to be released soon by the National Testing Agency (NTA) at the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Candidates who have registered for the exam will be able to download their hall tickets from the website. The testing agency had in an earlier notification said that the admit cards of JEE Main 2021 will be released in the second week of February.

Also, the NTA released a notification announcing relaxation in eligibility criteria for admissions into various technical institutions for the students due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, also, it will be applicable only for the 2021-22 session.

It said that those candidates who qualify the JEE Main 2021 exam will only require passing certificates in the Class XII Board exams and will be eligible for admissions irrespective of the marks scored in the Board exams.

The JEE Main 2021 will be conducted in four phases this year in the months of February, March, April, and May. The first session will be held between February 23 to 26.

The candidates will be allowed to take the exams more than once that will give them a chance to improve their scores. The best score out of all attempts by a candidate will be considered for admissions.

