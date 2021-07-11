JEE Main 2021: April session exam admit card to be out by this date, check latest update

New Delhi: Candidates appearing for the JEE Main 2021 should note that the National Testing Agency, NTA, is expected to release the admit cards for the JEE Main 2021 April session soon. The admit cards for the April session are likely to be out next week. The JEE Main exams will be held from July 20 to July 25 for B.Tech, B.E. and B.Arch. paper.

Candidates are requested to keep an eye on the official website for any updates regarding the admit card. Here's how to download the admit cards from the official website, i.e., jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main 2021 Admit Card: How to download

* Log in to official website, www.jeemain.nta.nic.in.

* Click on the link that reads, 'JEE Main admit cards for April session'. (once released)

* Enter credentials and click on the submit

* Your JEE Main Admit Card will appear on the screen.

* Download your admit card.

* Take a printout for future reference.

Further, NTA will close the registration process of JEE Main 2021 for the May session on July 12, 2021. Candidates who have not yet applied are requested to visit the official website and apply for the same.

These sessions were scheduled for April and May, but owing to the second wave of the pandemic, the NTA had to postpone them. The first two sessions of JEE-Main 2021 were already completed in February and March.