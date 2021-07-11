हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
JEE 2021

JEE Main 2021: April session exam admit card to be out by this date, check latest update

The National Testing Agency is expected to release the admit cards for the JEE Main 2021 April session soon. Check latest update here.

JEE Main 2021: April session exam admit card to be out by this date, check latest update
File photo

New Delhi: Candidates appearing for the JEE Main 2021 should note that the National Testing Agency, NTA, is expected to release the admit cards for the JEE Main 2021 April session soon. The admit cards for the April session are likely to be out next week. The JEE Main exams will be held from July 20 to July 25 for B.Tech, B.E. and B.Arch. paper. 

Candidates are requested to keep an eye on the official website for any updates regarding the admit card. Here's how to download the admit cards from the official website, i.e., jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main 2021 Admit Card: How to download

* Log in to official website, www.jeemain.nta.nic.in.

* Click on the link that reads, 'JEE Main admit cards for April session'. (once released)

* Enter credentials and click on the submit

* Your JEE Main Admit Card will appear on the screen.

* Download your admit card. 

* Take a printout for future reference.

Further, NTA will close the registration process of JEE Main 2021 for the May session on July 12, 2021. Candidates who have not yet applied are requested to visit the official website and apply for the same.

These sessions were scheduled for April and May, but owing to the second wave of the pandemic, the NTA had to postpone them. The first two sessions of JEE-Main 2021 were already completed in February and March.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
JEE 2021JEE Mains 2021NEET 2021NTAjee mains
Next
Story

Three suspected Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen terrorists arrested in Kolkata

Must Watch

PT6M1S

Big conspiracy to blast trains in India - Sources