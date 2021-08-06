JEE Main 2021 Final: NTA releases session 3 answer key, result to be out soon

New Delhi: JEE Main 2021 Final Answer Key for Session 3 has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for the exams which were conducted on July 25.

The JEE Main 2021 result is likely to announced soon on the official website. Students are advised to keep a tab on the JEE website – jeemain.nta.nic.in for announcement regarding the JEE Main Session 3 result.

Here's how to download JEE Main 2021 final answer key:

The direct link on the official website will be activated once the JEE Main 2021 result is declared.

JEE Main 2021 Result: How to Check

* Visit website jeemain.nta.nic.in

* Click on RESULTS tab

* Login by entering application number, password, date of birth or other details

* Download and take a printout of your JEE Main 2021 scorecard for referrence

The JEE Main exams were held on July 20, 22, 25, and 27, 2021 and over 7 lakh students had registered for the 3rd session of the national-level engineering entrance test.