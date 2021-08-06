JEE Main 2021: NTA to declare results soon, check scores at jeemain.nta.nic.in

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the JEE Main 2021 July session result soon though there is no official confirmation on the same but going by previous trends, the NTA is likely to announce JEE Main 2021 result in five to seven days after the exams are held.

The JEE Main result will be out on the official website students can keep a tab at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Once JEE Main 2021 result is out, the direct link to check scores will be activated on the official website.

Here's how to check JEE Mains 2021 result:

- Go to official website jeemain.nta.nic.in

- Click on results tab

- To log in enter application number, password, date of birth or other details

- Download your JEE Main 2021 scorecard

- Take a printout for future referrence

The JEE Main exams were held on July 20, 22, 25, and 27, 2021 for candidates across the country.