JEE Main 2021 Session 4: Check dress code, docs needed and other updates students must know

JEE Main 2021 Session 4: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 fourth and final session commences on Thursday, (August 26) with over seven lakh candidates registering for the exams. The exams for the fourth session is scheduled to be held on August 26, 27, 31, and September 1, 2.

The National Testing Agency had released the JEE Main 2021 session 4 admit cards on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, a few days before. Candidates who are appearing for the exams can check all related details below.

JEE Main 2021 Session 4: Here are the list of documents needed

- Students must carry their admit cards whcih they can download from the official websites — jeemain.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in. Students must check for their personal details like name, date of birth, father’s name, and category are spelled correctly on the hall ticket.

- Candidates must also carry a passport size photograph.

- An identity card like a voter or Aadhar card for verification purposes.

JEE Main 2021 Session 4: Know dress code

The NTA has issued a dress code JEE Main 2021 forbidding aspirants from wearing “shoes or footwear with thick soles and garments with large buttons”.

Candidates are advised to wear light and comfortable clothes. Jewellery items like rings, bangles, and sunglasses will be allowed. Mobile phones or any electronic items are not allowed either.

JEE Main 2021 Session 4: Adherance to COVID-19 guidelines

Students must wear a mask at all times, and carrying a personal hand sanitizer is advisable. Those who will be seen wearing improper masks will not be allowed to enter the exam hall.

NTA has appealed all exam centres to properly sanitise furniture and computers, as per the COVID-19 protocols. Rooms will have proper ventilation as well as fans and windows for proper air circulation. Further, the registration process at the exam centres will be contactless.

JEE Main 2021 Session 4: Reporting time

Reaching the exam centre as per the allotted time on the admit card is crucial otherwise candidates will not be allowed to enter. This is to avoid crowding at the exam centres.