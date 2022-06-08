हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
JEE Main 2022

JEE Main 2022 Admit Card expected this week on jeemain.nta.nic.in, check all details!

JEE Main 2022: Students can access their JEE Main 2022 admit cards and advanced information slips at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main 2022 Admit Card expected this week on jeemain.nta.nic.in, check all details!
JEE Main 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release advanced information slips for candidates prior to the release of admit cards. JEE Main advanced information slips will include information such as the examination city and centre assigned to candidates. Students can access their JEE Main 2022 admit cards and advanced information slips by logging in with their user ID and password at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Take a look at how you can access your JEE Main Admit Card.

How to download JEE Main Admit Card:

  • Navigate to jeemain.nta.nic.in.
  • Click on the JEE Main session 1 2022 admit card link on the homepage.
  • Log in by entering the required information.
  • Submit it and print a copy of the result page.

In addition, registration for the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 or July exam is now open. Candidates who want to take the exam or take it again can fill out and apply until June 30. 

Candidates are advised to thoroughly check their admit cards and report any errors to the NTA. The JEE Main admit card contains information about the exam date, time, and location. No candidate will be permitted to enter the examination hall unless they have a hard copy of their admit card and a photo ID.

