JEE Main 2023: Mains Paper 2 Result DECLARED On jeemain.nta.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Toppers List, Pass Percentage Here

JEE Mains 2023: National Testing Agency has declared JEE Mains Result 2023 for Paper 2 on February 28, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Session 1 Paper 2 examination can check the results through the official site of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The final answer keys for the Session 1 Paper 2 was also released today, February 28, 2023. The result has been declared for around 46,000 thousand candidates. JEE Main 2023 Session 2 registrations are underway. Candidates who wish to appear for the JEE Main April Session can submit their registrations on the official website linked above till March 12, 2023. JEE Main 2023 Session 2 will be held from April 6 to 12, 2023.

JEE Main 2023 Result Paper 2 – Steps To Download Scorecard

- Visit the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in

- On the homepage, click on the link for Result - JEE Main Session 1 Paper 2

- Enter your JEE Main roll number, date of birth and other details asked for

- Your JEE Main Paper 2 Result will be displayed on the screen

- Download and take a printout for future references.

The authorities have already released the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Answer Key for Paper 2. Candidates can download the JEE Main 2023 answer key PDF for session 1 on the official website. The JEE Main 2023 Paper 2 was conducted on January 28, 2023, in a 2nd shift for BArch and BPlanning programmes. However, candidates can check out the steps to download the JEE Main 2023 Paper 2 Result here.

Earlier, the eligibility criteria of the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2023 – which has been set at 75 per cent and top 20 percentile – was challenged in Bombay High Court. Several engineering aspirants have demanded that the percentile eligibility should be lowered from 75 per cent to 50 per cent for this year’s JEE Main 2023 entrance exam. They also want the top 20 percentile eligibility criteria should be removed. Stay tuned to India.com for all updates related to JEE Main 2023 Exam.