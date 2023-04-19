topStoriesenglish2596833
JEE Main 2023 Provisional Answer Key For Session 2 Out On jeemain.nta.nic.in, Direct Link To Download Here

Candidates who are not satisfied with the answer key provided by the NTA can raise the objection till April 21, 2023, scroll down for the direct link to download the answer key.

Written By  Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Apr 19, 2023, 10:45 PM IST|Source: Bureau

JEE Main Answer Key 2023:  The National Testing Agency (NTA)  has released the JEE Main 2023 Provisional Answer Key. Candidates who appeared for the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 exam can now donwload the answer key from the official website-  jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Candidates can download JEE Main 2023 Answer Key for session 2 exam from the official website following the simple steps given here or throught the direct link given below

Steps to download JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Provisional Answer Key

Step 1: Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage - click on the link that reads "JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Provisional Answer Key"

Step 3: Now, enter credentials like roll number, date of birth etc

Step 4: Download and check JEE Main answer key for correct responses

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Provisional Answer Key Direct Link

Candidates who are not satisfied with the answer key provided by the NTA can raise the objection till April 21, 2023. Candidates will be required to pay Rs 200  for each challenge. "The Payment for the processing fee may be made through, Debit card/Credit Card/Net Banking till 21 April 2023 (up to 05:30 PM)," stated NTA in its official notice.

