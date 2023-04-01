topStoriesenglish2590063
JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Exam Advance City Intimation Slip Released On jeemain.nta.nic.in, Direct Link To Download Here

JEE main 2023 Session 2 city intimation slip is now available on the official website-  jeemain.nta.nic.in, scroll down for the direct link to download the advance intimation slip.

JEE Main 2023 Session 2: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released JEE Main 2023 city intimation slip for the session 2 exam. Candidates who have applied for the JEE Main Session 2 exam can now download the advance city intimation slip from the official website of JEE Main - jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates can download the JEE Main 2023 city intimation slip from the official website following the simple steps given here or through the direct link given below

Here's How To Download JEE main 2023 Session 2 City Intimation Slip

Step 1:  Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in
Step 2:  Click on the link that reads- "JEE Main - 2023 (Session 2) : Advance City Intimation Display"
Step 3:  In the newly opened tab, entre your login credentials like application number, date of birth etc.
Step 4: Click on 'Submit' button and your JEE Main 2023 Session Advance City Intimation will be displayed on your screen
Step 5: Download and take a printout of the same for future reference

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 City Intimation Slip

NTA will soon release the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Admit Card on the official website only. The examination for Session 2 will be conducted on April 6, 8, 10, 11 and 12, 2023. 

