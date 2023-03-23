topStoriesenglish2587133
NewsEducation
JEE MAIN 2023 SESSION 2

JEE Main 2023 Session 2: NTA To Release Exam City Slip, Admit Card On This Date At jeemain.nta.nic.in- Steps To Download Here

JEE Mains session 2 exam city slip and admit card will be out soon. Mains April session exams will be held from April 6 - 12. Scroll down for more information.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 23, 2023, 06:34 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

JEE Main 2023 Session 2: NTA To Release Exam City Slip, Admit Card On This Date At jeemain.nta.nic.in- Steps To Download Here

JEE Main Session 2: National Testing Agency, NTA is expected to release the JEE Main 2023 Exam city slip and admit card soon. According to the reports, the city slip and admit card for the JEE Main April Session will be out next week on 28th March. Once released, candidates would be able to download it on the official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Main 2023 is being held in two rounds. While the first session was held in January, according to the schedule, the JEE Main April session exams will be held on April 6, 8, 10, 11, and 12, 2023. While the exam for the January session was conducted on  January 24, 25, 28, 29, 30, 31, and February 1.

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Exam City slip: Here’s How To Download 

Step 1: Go to the official website– jeemain.nta.nic.in 
Step 2: Click on the link JEE Main 2023 Exam city slip on the homepage 
Step 3: Now log in using the JEE Main credentials 
Step 4: The exam city slip will appear on the screen 
Step 5: Candidates can now check their exam venue

 

JEE Main Admit Card 2023 Session 2: Steps To Download

- Visit the jeemain.nta.nic.in 2023 website

- Go to the designated JEE Main 2023 session 2 admit card link

- Insert credentials including JEE Mains application numbers and dates of birth

- Submit and download NTA JEE Main 2023 admit card

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Admit Card: Check These Information After Downloading Admit Card

Candidates should immediately contact the NTA helpdesk between the hours of 10 am and 5 pm right away if there are any discrepancies with their personal information, or with their photo and signature as they appear on the JEE Main confirmation page and admission card.

JEE Main 2023 Session 1: All Time Highest Attendance 

The first session of JEE Main 2023 recorded the highest attendance ever. It recorded 95.8%. According to the National Testing Agency (NTA) officials, over 8.6 lakh candidates registered for Paper 1 (BE/BTech), while over 46,000 registered for Paper 2 (BArch).

Live Tv

jee main 2023 session 2Jee Main 2023 Session 2 Exam City SlipJEE Main Admit Card 2023jee mainsNTAengineering exam

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA : Analysis of encroachment in the fort of Pandavas
DNA Video
DNA: What is the significance of Putin's presence in Mariupol?
DNA Video
DNA : 'Rupee' has come to compete with dollar in Global Trade
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of anti-India 'Toolkit Gang'
DNA Video
DNA : Analysis of the 'food' crisis in Kim Jong Un's country
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When writer, journalist Khushwant Singh passed away on this day
DNA Video
DNA: Account of your sleep on 'World Sleep Day'
DNA Video
DNA: How could real IAS not recognize fake IAS?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Full-stop' on door-step delivery of medicines?
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Liquid-Fueled Rocket was launched in 1926