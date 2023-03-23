JEE Main 2023 Session 2: NTA To Release Exam City Slip, Admit Card On This Date At jeemain.nta.nic.in- Steps To Download Here

JEE Main Session 2: National Testing Agency, NTA is expected to release the JEE Main 2023 Exam city slip and admit card soon. According to the reports, the city slip and admit card for the JEE Main April Session will be out next week on 28th March. Once released, candidates would be able to download it on the official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Main 2023 is being held in two rounds. While the first session was held in January, according to the schedule, the JEE Main April session exams will be held on April 6, 8, 10, 11, and 12, 2023. While the exam for the January session was conducted on January 24, 25, 28, 29, 30, 31, and February 1.

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Exam City slip: Here’s How To Download

Step 1: Go to the official website– jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link JEE Main 2023 Exam city slip on the homepage

Step 3: Now log in using the JEE Main credentials

Step 4: The exam city slip will appear on the screen

Step 5: Candidates can now check their exam venue

JEE Main Admit Card 2023 Session 2: Steps To Download

- Visit the jeemain.nta.nic.in 2023 website

- Go to the designated JEE Main 2023 session 2 admit card link

- Insert credentials including JEE Mains application numbers and dates of birth

- Submit and download NTA JEE Main 2023 admit card

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Admit Card: Check These Information After Downloading Admit Card

Candidates should immediately contact the NTA helpdesk between the hours of 10 am and 5 pm right away if there are any discrepancies with their personal information, or with their photo and signature as they appear on the JEE Main confirmation page and admission card.

JEE Main 2023 Session 1: All Time Highest Attendance

The first session of JEE Main 2023 recorded the highest attendance ever. It recorded 95.8%. According to the National Testing Agency (NTA) officials, over 8.6 lakh candidates registered for Paper 1 (BE/BTech), while over 46,000 registered for Paper 2 (BArch).