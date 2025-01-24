JEE Main 2025: Exam Centres Moved from Prayagraj To Varanasi Amid Maha Kumbh Mela

JEE Mains 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains on its official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates scheduled to take the JEE Main exam on January 28, 29, and 30 can download their admit cards by logging in with their credentials. Due to travel difficulties caused by the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj, the NTA has shifted exam centres from Prayagraj to Varanasi to ensure convenience for candidates.

According to the notice, several candidates reported difficulties in reaching the Prayagraj centers due to the large gathering of devotees at the Mahakumbh. As a result, the exams on January 28, 29, and 30 will now take place at centres in Varanasi.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced that admit cards for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 session 1, scheduled for January 28, 29, and 30, were available on January 23 at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates should verify that their details, including name, photo, and signature, are correctly printed on the admit card after downloading it. Additionally, they must ensure that the admit card's QR code and bar code are clearly visible.

JEE Mains 2025: Here’s how to download

Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click on the link to download the admit card.

Enter your application number and password to log in.

Submit the details and download your admit card.

JEE Mains exam details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 session 1 for Engineering (BE/BTech, Paper 1) aspirants today, January 24. The day 3 exam is being held in two shifts: the first shift runs from 9 AM to 12 PM, and the second shift is from 3 PM to 6 PM. The JEE Main 2025 session 1 exams are scheduled for January 22, 23, 24, 28, and 29 (Paper 1) and January 30 (Paper 2, BArch/BPlanning).

Candidates can seek assistance by contacting the NTA at 011-40759000 or by emailing jeemain@nta.nic.in. On the exam day, they must bring their admit card and a valid, original photo ID that was uploaded during the online application process.