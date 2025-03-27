JEE Main 2025: Session 2 Admit Card To Be Released Soon At jeemain.nta.nic.in- Check Steps To Download Here

NTA JEE Mains 2025: The JEE Mains 2025 Session 2 admit cards are expected to be released by the end of March. However, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has not yet made an official announcement regarding the exact date. The exam will take place over five days. On the first four days, it will be conducted in two shifts: the morning shift from 9 AM to 12 PM and the afternoon shift from 3 PM to 6 PM. On the final day, the BE/BTech paper will be held in a single shift from 9 AM to 12 PM. The JEE Main Session 2 Architecture and Planning (BArch/BPlanning) exam is scheduled for the morning shift on the final day, April 9, from 9 AM to 12:30 PM.

JEE Mains session 2: Clash with CBSE board exams

JEE Main 2025 Session 2 will take place alongside the CBSE Class 12 board exams. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has scheduled JEE Main on April 2, 3, 4, 7, 8, and 9. While there is no direct conflict with core science subjects, some board exams, such as language papers, home science, and psychology, fall on the same dates as JEE Main.

On April 2, CBSE will conduct exams for various languages, including Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Gujarati, Malayalam, Odia, Assamese, and Kannada. The home science and psychology exams are set for April 3 and 4, from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM.

JEE Main Session 2: Steps to download here

Go to the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click the link to download the JEE Mains 2025 Session 2 admit card.

Log in using your credentials and submit the details.

Your admit card will appear on the screen.

Download it and take a printout for future reference.

This year, more than 12.58 lakh students appeared for the JEE Main Session 1 exam. A total of 14 candidates achieved a perfect 100 NTA score. Among them, five are from Rajasthan, two each from Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, and one each from Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Telangana, and Maharashtra. Only one topper is a female candidate.