JEE Main 2025: Session 2 Intimation Exam City Slip Released At jeemain.nta.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

JEE Main 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued city intimation slips for JEE Main 2025 Session 2. Candidates appearing for the exam can download their slips from the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. Paper 1 (BE/BTech) will be held on April 2, 3, 4, and 7, 2025, with two shifts each day: 9 AM to 12 Noon (first shift) and 3 PM to 6 PM (second shift). Additionally, an extra Paper 1 (BE/BTech) exam will take place on April 8, 2025, in the second shift from 3 PM to 6 PM.

Paper 2A (BArch), Paper 2B (BPlanning), and the combined Paper 2A & 2B (BArch and BPlanning) will be conducted on April 9, 2025, from 9 AM to 12:30 PM. To download the exam city slip and admit card, candidates must enter their application number and date of birth. The exam city slip informs candidates about their exam center location but is not required on the exam day. The admit card will include details such as the exam center name, address, and other important information. Candidates must bring a printed copy of the admit card to the exam center on the test day.

JEE Main 2025: Steps to download here

Go to the official NTA website: jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click on the link for downloading the Session 2 exam city intimation slip on the homepage.

Enter your login details.

Submit the information and download your exam city slip.

Candidates who want to join undergraduate engineering programs (BE/BTech) in NITs, IIITs, and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), as well as universities approved by state governments, need to qualify for JEE Main (Paper 1). Those who clear JEE Main can also appear for JEE Advanced, which is required for admission to IITs.

However, appearing in both sessions of JEE Main 2025 is not compulsory. Students who registered for the January session can choose later if they want to take the April session based on their performance and needs.