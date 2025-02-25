JEE Main 2025: Session 2 Registration Ends Today At jeemain.nta.nic.in- Here’s Direct Link to Apply Online And Other details

JEE Main 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the JEE Main 2025 Session 2 registration on February 25, 2025. Interested candidates can apply through the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The registration link will be disabled at 9 a.m. today, and the payment window will remain open until 11:50 p.m. NTA has confirmed that there will be no extension for registration. The correction window will be available from February 27 to February 28, 2025.

Candidates who applied for JEE Main Session 1 and want to appear for Session 2 must log in using their existing Application Number and Password. They can select their exam paper, medium, preferred exam cities, and pay the required fee for Session 2. Candidates who have applied for JEE Main 2025 Session 2, including those who had previously registered for Session 1, can make changes to their application. Since this is a one-time correction opportunity, NTA advises applicants to carefully review their details before submitting.

JEE Main 2025: Steps to register here

Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click on the Session 2 registration link.

New users must fill out the application form and create an account.

Log in with your credentials and complete the application form.

Upload the required documents and pay the application fee.

Submit the form and save a copy for future reference.

The JEE Main 2025 Session 1 exam was held on January 22, 23, 24, 28, 29, and 30, 2025. The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the exam at 598 centers across 284 cities for around 13 lakh students. The result for JEE Main 2025 Paper 2 was announced on February 23, 2025. Candidates with questions or issues during registration can call 011-40759000 or 011-69227700 or email jeemain@nta.ac.in for assistance.