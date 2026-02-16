JEE Main 2026 final answer key released

JEE Main Answer Key 2026 Session 1: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the JEE Main 2026 Final Answer Key for the January session on its official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Candidates waiting for the final answer key can now check their scores before the result is out. The answer key is a crucial step in the examination process, as the final answer key will be used to prepare the official results and determine All India Ranks (AIR).

How to download the JEE Mains final answer key

Candidates can easily download the final answer key by following these steps:

Visit the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on the link labeled JEE Main 2026 Final Answer Key

The PDF file will appear on the screen; download and save it for reference

The final answer key allows candidates to cross-check their responses against the official solutions and calculate an estimated score before the results are declared.

What Happens After the Final Answer Key

After the release of the final answer key, NTA will prepare the official results. The JEE Main 2026 scorecards will be made available on jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in. Candidates can log in using their application number, password, and captcha code to download their results.

The scorecard will display subject-wise marks, total percentile, All India Rank (AIR), and qualifying status for JEE Advanced 2026. Students who meet the qualifying criteria will be eligible to appear for JEE Advanced and later participate in JoSAA counselling for admission to NITs, IIITs, and other participating institutes.

Advisory for Candidates