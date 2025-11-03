JEE Main 2026: NTA Clarifies Calculators Not Allowed, Releases Corrected Information Bulletin

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially issued the official notice regarding the use of Virtual or on-screen calculators in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026.

According to the official notice,which was released on 2nd November, 2025 on the official website, i.e. https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/, NTA has said that although the Information Bulletin mentioned an on-screen standard calculator for Computer-Based Tests (CBT), this feature will not be available for JEE (Main). The agency explained that the reference was part of a generic testing template and reaffirmed that all calculators, virtual or physical, remain strictly prohibited in the JEE (Main) examination.

Also Read: ICAI CA September Result 2025: Foundation, Inter And Final Result To Be Out Today At icai.org- Check Steps Here

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

“However, this feature forms part of the generic test conducting platform and does NOT apply to JEE (Main) conductedbytheNTA,asthe use of calculators in any form is not permitted in this examination”, says the official notice.

The NTA has now released a revised Information Bulletin for JEE (Main) 2026 on its official website, correcting the earlier typographical error and reiterating the exam conduct guidelines.

The official notice also added that, “NTA regrets the typographic error in the Information Bulletin of JEE(Main) 2026 and for the inconvenience caused to the candidates.”

JEE Main 2026: Exam Registration

The JEE Main 2026 exam will be conducted in two sessions, session one in January 2026 and session two will take place in April 2026. And registration for round one has already been started on the official website and it ended on 31st October, 2025.

All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.