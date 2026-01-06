Advertisement
NewsEducationJEE Main 2026: NTA To Release Exam City Intimation Slip Soon At jeemain.nta.nic.in- Check How To Download
JEE MAIN 2026

JEE Main 2026: NTA To Release Exam City Intimation Slip Soon At jeemain.nta.nic.in- Check How To Download

JEE Main 2026 City Intimation Slip: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the exam city intimation slip soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Scroll down to check more details.

Edited By: Khushi Arora|Last Updated: Jan 06, 2026, 02:21 PM IST|Source: Bureau
JEE Main 2026: NTA To Release Exam City Intimation Slip Soon At jeemain.nta.nic.in- Check How To Download Image credits: Freepik

JEE Main 2026 City Intimation Slip: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the exam city intimation slip soon. However, no official announcement has been made yet. All the candidates who are going to appear for the exam will be able to download it through the official website, i.e. jeemain.nta.nic.in. 

 

 

