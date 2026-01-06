NewsEducationJEE Main 2026: NTA To Release Exam City Intimation Slip Soon At jeemain.nta.nic.in- Check How To Download
JEE Main 2026: NTA To Release Exam City Intimation Slip Soon At jeemain.nta.nic.in- Check How To Download
JEE Main 2026 City Intimation Slip: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the exam city intimation slip soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Scroll down to check more details.
Trending Photos
JEE Main 2026 City Intimation Slip: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the exam city intimation slip soon. However, no official announcement has been made yet. All the candidates who are going to appear for the exam will be able to download it through the official website, i.e. jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Advertisement
Live Tv
Advertisement