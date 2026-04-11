JEE Main 2026: NTA to release provisional answer key today at 1 PM; Will result be declared on April 20?
NTA is expected to release the JEE Main 2026 provisional answer key today at 1 PM on the official website. Once the answer key is released, Students can able to check their responses and estimate scores, while the results are expected around April 20.
- The JEE Main 2026 Session 2 answer key is expected to be released today, April 11, 2026.
- Students who appeared for the exam are eagerly waiting to check their answers and estimate their scores.
- Once released, candidates will be able to download the answer key and response sheet from the official website.
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The JEE Main 2026 Session 2 answer key is expected to be released today, April 11, 2026, by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Students who appeared for the exam are eagerly waiting to check their answers and estimate their scores. Once released, candidates will be able to download the answer key and response sheet from the official website.
JEE Main 2026 Answer Key: Key Details
Exam Name: JEE Main 2026
Conducting Body: National Testing Agency (NTA)
Session: Session 2 (April)
Answer Key Release Date: April 11, 2026
Mode: Online
Official Website: jeemain.nta.nic.in
Login Details: Application Number and Password/Date of Birth
Answer Key Type: Provisional
Result Expected By: April 20, 2026
When will the answer key be released?
The JEE Main 2026 Session 2 provisional answer key is expected to be released on April 11, 2026. Although the exact time is not confirmed, it may be available anytime during the day. Along with the answer key, the response sheet and question paper will also be released.
How to download JEE Main 2026 answer key
Follow these simple steps:
Visit the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in
Click on the JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Answer Key link
Enter your application number and password/date of birth
View the answer key and response sheet
Download the PDF for future reference
Why the answer key is important
The answer key helps students:
Check their responses.
Calculate expected scores.
Understand their performance before the results.
NTA will also open an objection window, where students can challenge any incorrect answers by paying a fee per question within the given time.
The JEE Main 2026 answer key is an important step before the final results. Students should download it as soon as it is released and carefully check their responses. This will help them get a clear idea of their performance and prepare for the next stage accordingly.
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