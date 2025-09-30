JEE Main 2026: NTA Urges Students To Update Aadhaar, UDID And Category Certificates

JEE Main 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued an advisory for students planning to appear in the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2026. Aspirants of BTech, BArch, and BPlanning courses have been asked to update their Aadhaar card, UDID card, and category certificates (EWS, SC, ST, OBC-NCL) in advance. This will help prevent errors and discrepancies while filling out the online application form. Candidates have also been advised to review and update their important documents before registering for the exam. Doing so will minimize the chances of issues during the application process or later at the time of admission. The online registration form for the first session of JEE Main 2026 will be released in October 2025 on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

“To streamline the process for JEE (Main) 2026, all eligible aspirants are advised to ensure that the following documents are updated well in advance, before applying for JEE (Main) 2026, in order to avoid any discrepancies, grievances or rejection at a later stage," said NTA in an official statement.

Candidates must ensure that their documents are accurate and updated before applying:

Aadhaar Card: The details such as name, date of birth (as per Class 10 certificate), father’s name, recent photograph, and address should be correct.

UDID Card (for Persons with Disabilities): The card must be valid. If it is nearing expiry, students should renew it before filling out the application.

Category Certificate: Those applying under EWS, SC, ST, or OBC-NCL categories must hold a valid and updated certificate issued by the competent authority.

The NTA has stressed that outdated or incorrect documents could result in rejection of the application or cause problems during admission. Students have been advised to update their documents in advance to avoid last-minute hurdles.

Candidates have also been advised to keep checking the official websites — nta.ac.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in — for updates, instructions, and important dates.

JEE Main is the entrance test for admission to NITs, IIITs, and other centrally funded technical institutes. It also acts as the qualifying exam for JEE Advanced, which is required for admission to IITs. Students targeting these premier engineering institutes are urged to update their documents early and stay attentive to all announcements from NTA.