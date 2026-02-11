JEE Main 2026 Result: Final Answer Key, Result Expected Soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in- Check Date and Time Here

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the final answer key for JEE Main 2026 Session 1 today, i.e. 11th February, 2026.

As per media reports, the results are expected to be announced on February 12, 2026. NTA released the provisional answer key on 4th February, 2026 and candidates had option to raise objections against it if they had any discrepancies.

Candidates who appeared for the Session 1 examination will be able to check and download the final answer key from the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. The exam was conducted between January 21 and January 29, 2026, in two shifts, first shift was from 9 AM to 12 noon and second shift was from 3 PM to 6 PM.

Around 13.5 lakh students registered for the exam, and more than 13 lakh candidates appeared for the test.

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result: Steps to Download the Final Answer Key

Step 1: Go to the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Find the link titled 'JEE Main Session 1 2026 Final Answer key' on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the link and the final answer key of JEE Mains session 1 exam will appear on the screen in PDF format.

Step 4: Check the answer key and then download it for future reference.

All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.