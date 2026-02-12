Advertisement
NewsEducationJEE Main 2026 Result Postponed: NTA announces Revised Date
JEE MAINS RESULT 2026

JEE Main 2026 Result Postponed: NTA announces Revised Date

JEE Main Result 2026 Postponed - Earlier, the results were expected to be released this week, which has also sparked concern among students and parents. The NTA has not specified the exact reason for the postponement yet.

Written By Simran Akhouri|Last Updated: Feb 12, 2026, 10:25 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The NTA has postponed the JEE Main 2026 Result for session 1.
  • Students are advised to keep a check on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in.
  • The results will include candidates’ percentile scores, All India Rank (AIR), and category-wise cut-offs.
JEE Main 2026 Result Postponed: NTA announces Revised DateJEE Main result 2026

JEE Main Result 2026 Postponed - The National Testing Agency (NTA) has postponed the declaration of the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 results. According to the latest official update released, the JEE Main 2026 results will now be announced on February 16, 2026.  

Candidates who appeared for the examination are advised to regularly check the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in, for updates and notifications. 

Earlier, the results were expected to be released this week, which has also sparked concern among students and parents. The NTA has not specified the exact reason for the postponement yet. However, it can be expected that due to administrative and technical reasons, the announcement has been deferred. 

This year, over 13 lakh students appeared for JEE Main 2026 Session 1, making it one of the most competitive engineering entrance examinations in the country. Following the pattern, NTA has released the provisional answer key and invited objections against the same. The authorities will now release the JEE Main 2026 result along with the final answer key. 

The results will include candidates’ percentile scores, All India Rank (AIR), and category-wise cut-offs.  

Once declared, candidates can download their scorecards by logging into the official portal using their application number and date of birth/password. The scorecard will be required during counselling and admission processes for NITs, IIITs, GFTIs, and other participating institutions. 

Students are advised to stay calm and avoid relying on unofficial sources or rumours regarding the result declaration. The NTA will make an official announcement before releasing the results online. 

 

