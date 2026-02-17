JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Results Declared: Here’s full list of Top Rankers

JEE Mains Result 2026 toppers list: JEE Mains Result 2026 toppers list: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially announced the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 results on February 16, 2026, concluding the first phase of the national engineering entrance exam.

JEE Mains conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode across multiple cities in India and abroad, remains the primary gateway for admission to NITs, IIITs, CFTIs and a qualifying step for JEE Advanced.

The JEE Main 2026 results and scorecards are now available for download on the official portal, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The 2026 Session 1 saw robust participation, with over 13 lakh students competing for top honours in the highly competitive exam. The final scorecards include individual percentiles, subject‑wise performance, and eligibility status for the next stages of admission.

JEE Mains 2026 Top Performers: 100 Percentile Scorers

In a remarkable achievement this year, 12 candidates secured a perfect 100th percentile in JEE Main 2026 Session 1, placing them at the top of the merit list. These students excelled across all subjects, including Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry, demonstrating exceptional understanding and preparation.

List of Candidates with 100 Percentile

Here are the toppers who scored a perfect percentile:

Shreyas Mishra — Delhi (NCT)

Narendrababu Gari Mahith — Andhra Pradesh

Shubham Kumar — Bihar

Kabeer Chhillar — Rajasthan

Chiranjib Kar — Rajasthan

Bhavesh Patra — Odisha

Anay Jain — Haryana

Arnav Gautam — Rajasthan

Pasala Mohith — Andhra Pradesh

Madhav Viradiya — Maharashtra

Purohit Nimay — Gujarat

Vivan Sharad Mahiswari — Telangana

This list reflects a wide distribution of talent across states, with Rajasthan producing three perfect‑scorers the most from any single state.

Alongside the 100th percentile achievers, many candidates scored above 99 percentile, showcasing strong competition and depth of talent among aspirants.

The declaration of JEE Main 2026 Session 1 results marks a significant milestone in the engineering entrance cycle. The outstanding performance of the toppers, especially the 12 perfect‑percentile achievers, highlights the dedication and academic excellence of India’s aspiring engineers.