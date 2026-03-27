JEE Main 2026 Session 2 admit card expected to be released tomorrow? Check expected date, time, and how to download hall ticket at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Students preparing for engineering entrance exams are now eagerly waiting for an important update. The JEE Main 2026 Session 2 admit card is expected to be released soon by the National Testing Agency (NTA). As the exam dates are approaching, candidates are advised to stay alert and regularly check the official website to download their admit cards on time.

When will the JEE Main 2026 admit card be released?

As per the latest updates, the admit card for Session 2 is expected to be released between March 28 and March 30, 2026.

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Usually, NTA releases admit cards a few days before the exam.

Since the exam is scheduled to begin on April 2, 2026, the release is expected in the last week of March.

Students should keep checking the official website so they don’t miss any updates.

Why is the admit card important?

The admit card is a very important document for every candidate. Without it, entry to the exam centre will not be allowed.

It contains key details like:

Exam date

Exam centre address

Shift timing

Important instructions

Make sure to check all the details carefully after downloading it.

How to download JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Admit Card

Follow these simple steps to download your admit card:

Visit the official JEE Main website

Click on the “Session 2 Admit Card” link

Open the login page

Enter your application number and password/date of birth

Submit the details

Your admit card will appear on the screen

Download and save the PDF

Take a printout for exam day

What to check after downloading?

After downloading the admit card, students must carefully verify all the details.

Check your name, exam centre, date, and timing

Ensure there are no errors

In case of any mistake, contact the authorities immediately

The release of the JEE Main 2026 Session 2 admit card is just around the corner, and students should stay prepared. Downloading the admit card on time and checking all details carefully is very important to avoid last-minute issues. Keep visiting the official website for updates and focus on your final revision for the exam.