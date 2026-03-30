JEE Main 2026 Session 2 admit card out: Check direct link at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main Session 2 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for JEE Main 2026 Session 2. Candidates who have registered for the April session can now download their hall tickets from the official website. Students must know that the admit card is a mandatory document for appearing in the examination and contains crucial details such as exam date, centre address, shift timing, and important instructions.

JEE Main Session 2 Admit Card link

jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Exam Dates

As per the official schedule, the JEE Main Session 2 exams will be conducted in April 2026.

B.E./B.Tech (Paper 1): April 2, 4, 5, 6, and 8

B.Arch/B.Planning (Paper 2): April 7

The exam will be held in computer-based mode (CBT) across multiple centres in India and abroad.

How to Download JEE Main 2026 Admit Card

Candidates can follow these steps to download their admit card:

Visit the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on the link for “JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Admit Card”

Log in using your application number and password/date of birth

The admit card will appear on the screen

Download and take a printout for exam day

Details Mentioned on Admit Card

The JEE Main admit card includes this important information. Candidates are advised to carefully verify all details and report any discrepancies to the authorities immediately.

Candidate’s name and roll number

Exam date and shift timing

Exam centre address

Photograph and signature

Important Instructions for Candidates