JEE Main 2026 Session 2 admit card out: Check direct link at jeemain.nta.nic.in
JEE Main Session 2 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency has released JEE Main session 2 admit card 2026 on its official website. Students can download the hall ticket using their registration number and password.
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JEE Main Session 2 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for JEE Main 2026 Session 2. Candidates who have registered for the April session can now download their hall tickets from the official website. Students must know that the admit card is a mandatory document for appearing in the examination and contains crucial details such as exam date, centre address, shift timing, and important instructions.
JEE Main Session 2 Admit Card link
- jeemain.nta.nic.in.
JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Exam Dates
As per the official schedule, the JEE Main Session 2 exams will be conducted in April 2026.
- B.E./B.Tech (Paper 1): April 2, 4, 5, 6, and 8
- B.Arch/B.Planning (Paper 2): April 7
The exam will be held in computer-based mode (CBT) across multiple centres in India and abroad.
How to Download JEE Main 2026 Admit Card
Candidates can follow these steps to download their admit card:
- Visit the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in
- Click on the link for “JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Admit Card”
- Log in using your application number and password/date of birth
- The admit card will appear on the screen
- Download and take a printout for exam day
Details Mentioned on Admit Card
The JEE Main admit card includes this important information. Candidates are advised to carefully verify all details and report any discrepancies to the authorities immediately.
- Candidate’s name and roll number
- Exam date and shift timing
- Exam centre address
- Photograph and signature
Important Instructions for Candidates
- Carry a printed copy of the admit card to the exam centre
- Bring a valid photo ID proof
- Reach the exam centre well before reporting time
- Follow all exam guidelines mentioned on the hall ticket
- Failure to carry the admit card will result in denial of entry to the examination hall.
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