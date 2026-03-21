JEE Main 2026 session 2 city intimation slip release today? Check expected date, official update, and how to download slip at jeemain.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the JEE Main 2026 Session 2 city intimation slip soon. However, the agency has not officially confirmed the exact release date yet, leaving students waiting for an update.

When will the city slip be released?

Based on previous trends, the city intimation slip was expected around March 20. Even though it has not been released yet, candidates should keep checking the official website regularly for the latest updates.

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JEE Main 2026 session 2 exam dates

The JEE Main Session 2 exams will be held from April 2 to April 9, 2026.

The exam will be conducted in computer-based mode in two shifts:

Morning shift: 9:00 AM to 12:00 noon

Afternoon shift: 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM

What is a City Intimation Slip?

The city intimation slip only tells candidates about the city where their exam centre will be located. It helps students plan their travel in advance.

It is important to note that this is not the admit card.

Difference between City Slip and Admit Card

The admit card will be released later and will include full details such as exam date, shift timing, candidate information, and the exact exam centre address. It is expected to be available 3–4 days before the exam.

How to download JEE Main city slip

Once released, candidates can follow these steps:

1. Visit the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in

2. Click on the city intimation slip link

3. Enter your application number and password or date of birth

4. Click on submit

5. Download and save the slip for future use

Candidates are advised to stay updated and download the city slip as soon as it is released. Checking all details carefully will help avoid any confusion later and ensure a smooth exam experience.