JEE Main 2026 session 2 city intimation slip released at jeemain.nta.nic.in: Check exam dates here

JEE Main 2026 Session 2: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the JEE Main 2026 Session 2 city intimation on the official website. Those candidates who are appearing for the April session exams scheduled from April 2 to April 8, 2026, can now check their allotted exam city.

To download the JEE Mains city intimation session 2 2026, students will need their login credentials to access on the official website.

The release of the city intimation slip comes ahead of the JEE Main 2026 Session 2 exams giving candidates sufficient time to plan their travel and accommodation. As per the standard process, the city slip provides advance information about the exam city, while the admit card expected soon will include the exact exam centre details.

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It is advisable for both candidates and parents to download the city slip early to make necessary travel and accommodation arrangements in advance.

Also, candidates must know that the city intimation slip is not the admit card. The JEE Main Session 2 admit card will be released 3–4 days before the exam.

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Exam Dates

Paper 1: April 2, 4, 5, 6, and 8, 2026

Paper 2: April 7, 2026

How to Download JEE Main 2026 Session 2 City Intimation Slip

To download the JEE Main city intimation slip 2026 candidates will need to login using their roll number and password on the official website and follow the instructions that are given below.

Visit the official website: jeemain.nta.ac.in

Click on the “Session 2 City Intimation Slip” link under the Candidate Activity section

Enter your application number and password

The city slip will appear on the screen

Download and save it for future use

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Overview

The Session 1 exam was conducted in computer-based mode from January 21 to January 29, 2026. Each day had two shifts: